Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MNP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

