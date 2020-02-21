Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

