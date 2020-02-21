Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE WEA remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,923. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

