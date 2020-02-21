Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of GFY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

