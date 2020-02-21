Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 600,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,937. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

