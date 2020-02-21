Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

