WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $268.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

