White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $1,142.06. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $903.50 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,095.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.