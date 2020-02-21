William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

CLLS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

