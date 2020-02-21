William Blair Comments on Shotspotter Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shotspotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a PE ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

