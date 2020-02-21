William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,118,752 shares of company stock worth $103,528,219 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

