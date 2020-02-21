William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Friday. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

