Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $209.50 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

