Wings Trading Down 4.4% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Upbit. Wings has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $79,573.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

