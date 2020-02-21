WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

