Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Wix.Com updated its Q1 2020

Shares of WIX stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. 97,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,419. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

