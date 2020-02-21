WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05, RTT News reports. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WP Carey updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.86-5.01 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.86-5.01 EPS.

NYSE WPC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. 845,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,282. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

