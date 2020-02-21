XEL Price Tops $0.0097 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a market cap of $884,718.00 and approximately $2,643.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XEL has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

