XMax Market Capitalization Hits $22.02 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $216.82 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit and DDEX.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,925,189,666 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, HADAX, ABCC, DDEX, Coinrail and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

