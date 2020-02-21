YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $58,941.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

