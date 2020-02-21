YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $6.64 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,619,041 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

