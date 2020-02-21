Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings per share of ($1.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 12,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $72.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.14. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.