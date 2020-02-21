Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Avantor by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $66,145,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,737,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 234,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,464. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

