Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NOG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 4,916,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,369. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.