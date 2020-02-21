Zacks: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FREQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

FREQ stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,983. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.