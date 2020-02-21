Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €53.30 ($61.98) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.72 ($52.00).

ZAL stock traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €46.95 ($54.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,069 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.86 and its 200-day moving average is €42.85. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

