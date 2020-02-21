Zano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,045.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Zano has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $43,045.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,025,700 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,200 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.