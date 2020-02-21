ZB (ZB) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

