ZClassic Price Hits $0.39 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00636986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00107318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00118111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

