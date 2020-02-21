Zcoin Trading Down 24% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.19 or 0.00064156 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom, CryptoBridge and Koinex. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,692.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.65 or 0.02737898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.17 or 0.03928522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00757710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00829303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00097603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009846 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00637824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,519,293 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Huobi, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, BX Thailand, QBTC, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Upbit, Koinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

