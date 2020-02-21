Zealium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $14,405.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,360,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,360,229 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

