Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $636,570.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 218,976,723 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.