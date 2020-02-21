Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 170% Higher Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 170% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $559,462.00 and $1,128.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.02979697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00229149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

