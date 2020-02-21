Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $163,853.00 and approximately $8,512.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,654.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.03888845 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00759070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,151,401 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.