Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ Z traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 45,417 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,056. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

