Zippie (ZIPT) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $643,397.00 and $5.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.02984839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

