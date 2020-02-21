Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 242,221 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 935,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

