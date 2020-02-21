Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZMTP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Zoom Telephonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Telephonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

