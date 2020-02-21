ZumCoin Market Capitalization Tops $768,260.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $768,260.00 and $59.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.