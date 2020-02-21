ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $217,327.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $217,327.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 330,570,579 coins and its circulating supply is 318,399,709 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

