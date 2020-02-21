Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Price Target Raised to $19.75 at B. Riley

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $19.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.31% from the company’s current price.

ZYXI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 410,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

