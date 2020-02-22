$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,709. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $791.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 25,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 177,099 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 225,628 shares of company stock worth $967,944. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.