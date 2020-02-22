$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.