$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,162,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,277. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,700,000 after acquiring an additional 572,993 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

