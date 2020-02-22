$0.12 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.22. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

