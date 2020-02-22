$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.02.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

