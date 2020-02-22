-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Finjan.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNJN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Finjan stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 30,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

