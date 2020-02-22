$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 558,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

