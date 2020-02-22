$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,355. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. Avnet has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.