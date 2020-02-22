$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 895,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 345,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

